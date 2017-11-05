HEALTH & FITNESS

Talking men's health for Movember

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Expect to see a few more moustaches throughout the month of November as men around the world trim down for "Movember."

Now in its 10th year, Movember is a global movement focusing on men's health issues. Since it started, the Movember Foundation has raised more than $769 million and funded more than 1,200 world-class men's health projects in 21 countries for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Men are encouraged to participate by growing mustaches, taking the "Move Challenge," hosting Movember events, or by making a donation. Mason Moore, who is a professional barber for Truefitt and Hill in Chicago, joined ABC 7 to talk about Movember and to provide a few style guides for growing a mustache.
