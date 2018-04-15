  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

Therapy horses bring joy to pediatric patients at Loyola University Medical Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Therapy horses from Soul Harbour Ranch visited patients in the Loyola University Medical Center pediatric unit Sunday. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The elevator ride up to the pediatrics unit was a bit more crowded than usual when therapy horses visited Loyola University Medical Center.

Therapy horses Lunar and Mystery and their volunteer handlers traveled from Soul Harbour Ranch in Barrington to visit young patients at the hospital.

"They're gentle, they're sweet, they're literally the size of some big dogs," said Loyola Registered Nurse Maria Lowis of the horses. "So it's cute to see them walking down the halls."

Mystery almost fell asleep in one patient's lap.

"It means a lot to Curtis, to the other patients," said Stephanie Carter of her son, a patients at Loyola. "It lets them know that there's someone else out here that loves them the most."

Sporting custom shoes and socks, the horses made the rounds.

"It makes me feel happy because I missed my animals at home," said patient Matthew Cronin.

Parents also appreciated the horses' calming presence.

"They're looking at the same scenery around here 24/7, and to see something walk in that's an animal, you know just gives them comfort and joy," said Dawn Cronin.

Soul Harbour Ranch organizers said the therapy horses' benefits go beyond the excitement of seeing an animal.

"Animals are non-judgmental and there's just this kindness, loving, gentle moment that's unbelievable," said Soul Harbour Ranch Founder and President Jodie Diegel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healththerapyservice animalanimalsMaywood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled in 9 states over salmonella fears
Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies: Study
Report names states with highest life expectancy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Wisconsin man charged in Lakeview home invasion
Exclusive interview with former FBI Director James Comey to air on ABC7 Sunday
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled in 9 states over salmonella fears
1 dead after Metra train strikes car
4 seriously injured in LSD crash in Gold Coast
3 men charged after cops find more than 400 grams of pot at McHenry home
Driver of stolen car crashes, flees in Englewood
Show More
Rain, snow and ice blanket Chicago area
Gay rights lawyer immolates self in NYC in ecology protest
South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation
Ky. governor claims teacher protests caused child sex assault
More News