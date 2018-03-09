HEALTH & FITNESS

Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital

CLEVELAND --
An Ohio hospital where approximately 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a storage tank malfunction has apologized to patients and said it will do "everything possible to address the situation."

The unexplained rise in temperatures in a liquid nitrogen tank, first reported Thursday by The Cleveland Plain Dealer , occurred sometime late Saturday or Sunday morning at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's suburban fertility clinic.

"We are incredibly sorry this happened," the hospital said in a statement. "We are committed to getting answers and working with patients individually to address their concerns."

One round of in vitro fertilization can cost patients without medical insurance around $12,000. The hospital hasn't said whether it would compensate about 700 affected patients, who are being notified through letters and telephone calls.

Some of the samples date to the 1980s, said Dr. James Liu, head of the hospital's obstetrics and gynecology department.

Patti DePompei, president of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and MacDonald Women's Hospital, called the situation "absolutely devastating."

"At this point, we do not know the viability of all the stored eggs and embryos, although we do know some have been impacted," DePompei said in a video statement posted on Facebook.

Samples would need to be unthawed to determine whether they've been damaged. Specimens unfrozen for scheduled procedures this week were not viable, The Plain Dealer reported.

Employees were alerted to the problem by an alarm when they arrived for work Sunday morning. No one was working at the facility overnight Saturday.

All of the samples have been moved to another storage tank that's being monitored by staff round the clock. The hospital said it's conferring with experts about why the storage tank malfunctioned.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfertilityhospitalhospitalsOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'There was no pulse:' Neighbor walking poodle saves chef from heart attack
New grant aims to fight opioid addiction in Chicago
Consumer Reports: Concussions 101
Cheerleaders from 29 states possibly exposed to mumps at Texas competition
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Yountville officials respond to report of active shooting situation at veterans home
Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway
Transgender inmate sues IDOC to be moved to all-female prison
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Joliet bar shooting
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkrel gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
3 workers hospitalized after high levels of CO found at SW Side plant
Lake County Sheriff's Deputy charged with misconduct
Show More
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
'There was no pulse:' Neighbor walking poodle saves chef from heart attack
2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire
Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos