  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

Time restricted feeding diet: Watch the clock instead of calories

EMBED </>More Videos

A new diet strategy called time restricted feeding involves eating as much as you want, but only during a specific time frame. (WLS)

If you want to be lean in 2018, instead of counting calories, you might consider when you're eating.

It's a diet strategy called time restricted feeding. The idea? Eat normally - as much as you want - but only during a specific time frame. Doctors say the key is to sit down to meals within a 12-hour window in order to lose weight.

Dr. Julie Shatzel said she's also seen great health improvements, including better sleep and heightened energy, among her patients using the TRF method.

"I have seen my patients go off blood pressure medications and normalize their blood pressure completely," Dr. Shatzel said.

Holly Hisel, 42, has been trying time restricted feeding for the past three months.

"I get up at 6:30, I have breakfast at 8 o'clock. I'll have a snack during the day before lunch, then either I'm going out to happy hour or dinner between 5 and 7 and I'm pretty much done before 7 p.m.," Hisel said.

In a small study over 12 weeks, a group of obese participants were restricted to eating for just 8 hours a day. On average, they lost 5 percent of their body weight.

"Time-restricted feeding involves activating metabolic pathways that are silent in our bodies. If you shorten the time frame of eating you will still activate those pathways within your body that will increase fat burning and increase the utilization of stored energy," Dr. Shatzel said.

But eating within that 12-hour time frame means you're fasting the other 12 hours of a day - easier said than done.

"I had hunger pangs maybe a little bit for those first two weeks," Hisel said. "I adjusted it little by little and it was a lot easier than anticipated. I didn't really have to change my diet at all."

Some health experts say that for maximum weight loss, try limiting your eating window to 10 hours a day instead of 12.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdietfoodweight lossweightdietinghealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Five Tips to Lose Weight This Year
Facts about flu prevention
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
Massive, maligned Illinois Medicaid managed care expansion begins
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bitter cold; wind chills between -20, -30 expected
New system makes claiming cash, property easier
Mega Millions jackpot at $361M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
Peru bus crash: 46 dead after bus plunges over cliff
Southwest flights are on sale for as low as $59
Woman, 27, shot in the arm in Parkway Gardens
Illinois most moved from state in 2017, study finds
Show More
2 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago shootings over New Year's weekend
Animal abusers may have to register like sex offenders
Woman, 19, accused of killing her NYE date
VIDEO: How to walk your dog in Chiberia
Amber Alert: 2 girls missing after mom found dead
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away
VIDEO: How to walk your dog in Chiberia
Chicago couple first to marry in 2018 in Cook County
More Video