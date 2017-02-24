HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips for keeping children's teeth healthy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Taking your child to the dentist can be difficult but it is necessary especially for them to have a healthy smile as an adult. (WLS)

By and Judy Hsu
Taking your child to the dentist can be difficult but it is necessary especially for them to have a healthy smile as an adult. There are steps every parent should be following right now to make sure their child has a healthy smile as they grow older. Doctor Ted Grellner stopped by ABC 7 Chicago's State Street studio to reveal the mistakes to avoid with your child's teeth.

1) Better manage the child's sugar intake

2) Remove wisdom teeth early
3) Water after eating sweets
4) Invest in an electronic tooth brush

For more information about Dr. Grellner:
http://www.grellnerdds.com/

Dr. Grellner's Book: "8 Secrets About Teeth Everyone Needs to Know"
Related Topics:
healthdentistchildrenchildren's health
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPENGA workout craze coming to Chicago
Meditation techniques help students focus, study says
Consumer Reports: Potential risks of sleep aids
Young patients head to Cubs spring training in Mesa, Ariz.
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Naperville police say they know who mystery man in tuxedo is
CTA Red Line trains standing at Cermak-Chinatown
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Show More
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Man charged with shooting 17-year-old in Jefferson Park
Lyft driver's life saved by observant passenger
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old girl found, father in custody
SWAT officers suspended after missing 2 suspects in post-standoff sweep
More News
Top Video
Amtrak computer glitch ties up morning Metra trains at Union Station
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Families with undocumented parents fear deportation
Loyola University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing
More Video