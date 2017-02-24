Tips for keeping children's teeth healthy

Taking your child to the dentist can be difficult but it is necessary especially for them to have a healthy smile as an adult. There are steps every parent should be following right now to make sure their child has a healthy smile as they grow older. Doctor Ted Grellner stopped by ABC 7 Chicago's State Street studio to reveal the mistakes to avoid with your child's teeth.
1) Better manage the child's sugar intake
2) Remove wisdom teeth early
3) Water after eating sweets
4) Invest in an electronic tooth brush
