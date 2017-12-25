  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
University of Chicago hospital restricts visitors due to spike in flu illness

CHICAGO (WLS) --
University of Chicago Medicine announced it has made temporary changes to its visitor policy after an uptick in severe illness from the flu.

The hospital said beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, children under the age of 12 as well as anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose or nasal congestion will not be allowed to visit patients in the hospital. Any patients and visitors going to the hospital's clinic must wear a mask.

The hospital said that many visitors, especially children, may not know they have the flu or may not be exhibiting symptoms yet, but can still pass the virus on to others.

Children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to severe illness from the flu virus.
