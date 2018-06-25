HEALTH & FITNESS

US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law. (Shutterstock photo)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication from GW Pharmaceuticals on Monday to treat two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.

RELATED: Humboldt marijuana growers tighten belts for legalization

The strawberry-flavored syrup is a purified form of a chemical in the cannabis plant - but not the one that gets users high. It's not yet clear why the ingredient, known as CBD, reduces seizures in some people.

MAPS: Where is weed legal?

The British drugmaker studied the drug in more than 500 patients with hard-to-treat seizures, overcoming numerous legal hurdles to conducting research with cannabis.

FDA officials said the drug reduced seizures when combined with older epilepsy drugs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanacannabis watchu.s. & worlddrugdrugsprescriptions drugslaws
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Healthbeat: Potential Zika treatment in animal trials
Pharmacist accused of denying woman prescription to end pregnancy
Roger Daltrey donates check to Northwestern's Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program
Standing up to cyberbullying
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move
CPD K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
Justice for Junior: Teen fatally stabbed in case of mistaken identity, police say
'Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison dead at 77
Heather Locklear arrested for alleged battery on officer
Cook County seniors must re-apply for property tax exemptions
2 in custody after chase on I-290 ends in West Side crash
Show More
Masked men burn child, terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
Keep your dog safe during fireworks
Land-and-run: Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach, pilot flees
HS softball coach killed in hit and run near Oswego
More News