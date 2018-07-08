HEALTH & FITNESS

US threateningly tried to water down World Health Assembly measure supporting breastfeeding: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. delegation threatened other nations in an attempt to water down a World Health Organization measure supporting breastfeeding, the New York Times reported. (Shutterstock)

The United States reportedly threatened to withdraw military aid and implement "punishing trade measures" in an attempt to weaken a World Health Assembly measure that encouraged breastfeeding.

The ultimately unsuccessful diplomatic spat unfolded earlier this year at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the New York Times, which said it spoke to more than a dozen people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The United States delegation, in an apparent attempt to support the baby formula industry, took issue with, among other things, language encouraging member governments to "protect, promote and support breastfeeding," the paper reported.

After the delegation reportedly threatened measure sponsor Ecuador's delegation with the trade and military cuts, other nations also backed off in an apparent fear of retaliation. Russia ultimately stepped in to sponsor the measure, which passed largely unchanged.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told the newspaper that the first draft of the measure "placed unnecessary hurdles for mothers seeking to provide nutrition to their children" and said the delegation opposed the original measure so that women could "have the choice and access to alternatives for the health of their babies and not be stigmatized for the ways in which they are able to do so."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldworld health organizationunited nationsbreast feedingbabypolitics
HEALTH & FITNESS
New LATERA procedure helps keep nasal airways open
What's the most Googled health issue in Illinois?
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Consumer Reports: Prevent skin cancer with sunscreen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Thailand cave rescue: Divers rescue 4 boys trapped in cave
Federal investigators examining helicopter crash on Far South Side
University of Wisconsin wrestler killed in Illinois vehicle crash
Pop star Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin
Netflix removing online review system
Child dies after apartment fire in Grand Crossing
9 injured after horse-drawn carriage flips at Fox River Resort
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
Show More
Surveillance video released of Ashburn burglary suspects
Police searching for NW Side hit-and-run driver
Jet Blue flight crew helps dog having trouble breathing
1 killed in Hebron, Ind. firework accident
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
More News