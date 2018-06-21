HEALTH & FITNESS

VIDEO: Mom breaks down in tears as 1-year-old daughter hears for first time

Heartwarming video shows a mother breaking down in tears as her young daughter hears sound for the very first time. (WLS)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WLS) --
Heartwarming video shows a mother breaking down in tears as her young daughter hears sound for the very first time.

Cook Children's, a nonprofit pediatric healthcare organization based in Fort Worth, Texas, shared the video of one-year-old Ayla as her new cochlear implants helped her hear for the first time.

In the video, Ayla puts her hand up to her ear with a delighted look on her face, and wiggles on her mom's lap. Her mom bursts into tears in at her daughter's progress.
Related Topics:
healthhearing aidchildren's healthu.s. & world
