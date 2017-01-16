  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
WINDY CITY LIVE

Viral Fitness Star: The Fitness Marshall

The Fitness Marshall's cardio dance to Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" has more than 4.3 million views on YouTube.

He, along with his Backup Booties, whipped everyone into shape with a heart-pumping routine as they continue our New Year's Resolution Agenda.
Connect with The Fitness Marshall on social media
youtube.com/thefitnessmarshall
Facebook.com/BootiesAtAttention/

Instagram: thefitnessmarshall
Twitter: @thefitmarshall
Website: thefitnessmarshall.org
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEexercise
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Pillow Talk: Making a move
2 Minute Warning: Issa Rae
4 Star Chicagoan: Jamyle Cannon of 'The Bloc'
Social Media Detox
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rauner signs law requiring lead testing at schools, daycares
Total ankle replacement a solution for chronic pain
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
Fungal infections can rob contact-wearers of their vision
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
PUSH Excel scholarship breakfast honors Dr. King
At Least 28 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
Deadly 'Superbug' Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Show More
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
CTA bus struck by SUV that ran red light, police say
America's most hated companies
Teen survives deadly crash by holding onto tree in creek for 12 hours
Woman charged with murder after running over man, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos