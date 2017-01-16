Viral Fitness Star: The Fitness Marshall

The Fitness Marshall's cardio dance to Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" has more than 4.3 million views on YouTube.
He, along with his Backup Booties, whipped everyone into shape with a heart-pumping routine as they continue our New Year's Resolution Agenda.
Connect with The Fitness Marshall on social media
youtube.com/thefitnessmarshall
Facebook.com/BootiesAtAttention/
Instagram: thefitnessmarshall
Twitter: @thefitmarshall
Website: thefitnessmarshall.org
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVEexercise
healthWindy City LIVEexercise