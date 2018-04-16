On April 5, we met Dawn Avello and Shawn Martin. They embarked on the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, where you can lose up to 40 pounds in 40 days.
Davis Jaspers, who founded the program, was in studio to explain how it works.
We are two weeks into the program and it's time for a check-in! Dawn and Shawn sent us videos, tracking their progress. We took a look at their check-ins and found out from Davis what changes are happening to our two participants as they lose the weight.
What will their final results be? We'll bring Dawn and Shawn into the studio in May with their final weight loss totals and a makeover.
For the $27 introductory special, call 844-988-THIN or visit www.vitalifeweightloss.com.
Vitalife Weight Loss Program: Week 2
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories