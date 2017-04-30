Walk MS Chicago at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of people are heading to Soldier Field in Chicago for the Walk MS event on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
It's the first of eight walks taking place across the Chicago area on May 7. Together, they're expected to raise $2.6 million cumulatively for research and treatments for people living with Multiple Sclerosis. The disease disrupts the flow of information from the brain and the body. It affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. Walk MS events get the community involved in fighting the disease and gives MS sufferers a chance to connect.
ABC 7 is a proud media sponsor of the Walk MS: Chicago. Meteorologist Tracy Butler is emceeing the event. Sarah Rodriguez, Chapter President for the National MS Society, and Barbara Appelbaum, Walk MS Team Captain, joined ABC 7 live from Soldier Field to talk about the upcoming fun-filled day.
Walk MS: Chicago, Soldier Field
Date: April 30, 2017
Hours: Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.; Walk begins at 11 a.m.
Address: Soldier Field, South East Field - 1410 Museum Campus Dr.
Admission: Free
Visit www.walkMS.org or attend one of 7 other Walk MS events happening on May 7 across Illinois.