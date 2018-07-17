RECALL

Water Pik recalls electric toothbrush for fire hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

Two models of Water Pik's electronic flossing toothbrushes are being recalled. (WLS)

Water Pik has recalled 3,800 Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrushes over a potential fire hazard.

The company said the charging base may overheat and possibly start a fire.

The FDA said the company issued the voluntary recall after getting reports of the product malfunctioning.

Water Pik said no injuries were reported.

Customers with the affected toothbrushes should stop using them, unplug the unit immediately and return them to Water Pik.

There are two models of toothbrushes that are being recalled -- SF-01 with serial/lot numbers SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28, and SF-02 with serial/lot numbers SF02 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28.

For more information, CLICK HERE
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsu.s. & worldrecall
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
CDC: Vegetable trays linked to more than 200 illnesses
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
Trial shows hope for possible autism drug suramin
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Blue Island Traditional Medicine brings holistic treatments to Pilsen
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
Trial date set for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald police shooting
SUV slams into Homewood Dairy Queen; owners plan to rebuild
Trump: 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
MGM Resorts reportedly sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Show More
Build-A-Bear brings back 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
More News