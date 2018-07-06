SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS

What's the most Googled health issue in Illinois?

Illinoisans search for many things online, but what was the most Googled health issue? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinoisans search for many things online, but what was the most Googled health issue? Syphilis.

The sexually transmitted disease was the number one health issue Googled in Illinois according to a June 27 article in Becker's Hospital Review.

More than 2 million Americans were diagnosed with STD's in 2016.

Patients may have typed in syphilis, but chances are they have something else. In the Chicago suburbs, chlamydia was diagnosed 55-percent more often than syphilis.

Doctors urge anyone who is sexually active to get tested.
