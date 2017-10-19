HEALTH & FITNESS

Wheeling HS referee collapses at JV football game

The field at Wheeling High School, where a referee collapsed during a junior varsity football game Thursday night.

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --
A referee collapsed at a junior varsity football game at Wheeling High School Thursday evening, and may have an off-duty cop to thank for saving his life.

Deputy Chief Todd Wolff of the Wheeling Police Department said the referee suffered an apparent heart attack. One of the part-time coaches is a police officer. He and others at the game came to the 55-year-old referee's aid and gave him CPR, resuscitating him.

Police said the referee was breathing and talking as an ambulance took him to the hospital.
