Who will take care of me when I'm old?

A Chicago author is on a mission to educate the public on the challenges and solutions to the problems people face as they age. (WLS)

Stephen J Lewis
A Chicago author is on a mission to educate the public on the challenges and solutions to the problems people face as they age. According to the Journals of Gerontology, "one in three baby boomers falls into the category of separated, divorced, widowed, or never married." Millennials are also following this trend; a recent Gallup poll indicates that 59 percent of the 73 million millennials are single and have never married. In her new book, "Who Will Take Care of Me When I'm Old", Joy Loverde shares some advice on what people should do when planning for a quality of life as they age.

Learn more by visiting Joy Loverde's website www.elderindustry.com
