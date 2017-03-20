HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown

This is an undated image of the herbs that allegedly poisoned two people in San Francisco. (San Francisco Department of Public Health)

SAN FRANCISCO --
One of the two San Francisco residents who became critically ill and had to be hospitalized after consuming herbal tea has died.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health made the announcement Monday afternoon.

In two separate incidents, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s became critically ill within an hour of drinking tea made from leaves supplied by the same San Francisco herbalist.

RELATED: Two hospitalized by poison tea from San Francisco's Chinatown

The tea leaves were purchased at the Sun Wing Wo Trading Company in San Francisco's Chinatown.

Both victims quickly developed weakness, and then life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms, requiring resuscitation and intensive hospital care.

A plant-based toxin, Aconite, was found in lab tests of the patients and the tea samples they provided.

The Health Department's environmental health inspectors removed the products consumed by the two patients from the shelves there.

The staff at Sun Wing Wo Trading Company is cooperating with the Health Department to trace the source of the toxin and ensure safety for future customers.

The male victim recovered and was released earlier this month, while the female victim remained in the hospital and died on March 18, 2017.
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallteaschinatownpoisonhospitalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Reset your weight loss goals
New technology helps unclog leg arteries
Consumer Reports: 3 CO alarms fail critical tests
Little girl whose heart transplant story went viral dies at age 5
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Boy choked unconscious by family dog pulling on scarf dies days later
Edamame recalled over listeria fears
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Show More
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
16-year-old boy dies after gym class at Oswego East HS
String of violent robberies hit Uptown, Lincoln Square
Water taxis return to Chicago River
More News
Photos
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Water taxis return to Chicago River
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
More Photos