Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day

Here's an incredible story of a woman from Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania who lost nearly 200 pounds in one day.Mary Clancey was not on a miracle diet. She did not undergo lap band surgery.However, surgeons removed a gigantic cyst from her mid-section.Doctors estimate it had been growing for the past sixteen years.All this time, Clancey struggled with her weight and never understood why.She developed blood clots in her legs in November and that is when doctors made the discovery."I was so shocked when they told me. The first thing I thought was Sigourney Weaver with the alien. I was so scared," said Clancy.She continued, "For four days after that surgery I can't describe it. It felt like something was empty. My body didn't feel right. I was so used to carrying that weight around that I felt totally different."Once doctors removed the tumor and excess skin, Clancey's weight dropped from more than 350 pounds to just a shade under 150.At 71-years-old, she looks forward to gardening this spring and showing off a curvy figure.