HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman makes money for reaching weight-loss goal

EMBED </>More News Videos

Woman makes money for reaching weight-loss goal

HOUSTON --
Did you even make it through the month of January keeping your new year's resolution of losing weight? Well if you didn't, we've got some inspiration.

A local woman bet cold hard cash that she would lose weight.

Jennifer Dennison weighed 405 pounds. She was horrified when the scale she owned literally maxed out. She said she wasn't sleeping well and her diet was not great. She also says she would skip a bunch of meals and binge later.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

In late 2015, Dennison was in a car accident. She said she fell asleep at the wheel. It was her weight gain that made her lethargic. That's when she took action and jump started a healthy lifestyle.

Dennison lost 75 pounds, working out with a group with some good old-fashioned diet and exercise. But when she saw a commercial from a company called HealthyWage.com, she wanted to take on the challenge.

Healthy Wage is a site where you wage a bet on yourself and win cash if you reach your goal. If you don't lose the weight, you lose your money.

"I went to the website and started playing around and figured how much money I would be potentially able to make in a short amount of time," Dennison said.

She decided to bet she'd lose 100 pounds in ten months. The bet was $100 a month. It was the money motivation Dennison needed. She said every time she saw the money leave her bank account, she would head back to the gym.

At the end of the bet, she lost 102 pounds and won $4,800.

Her weight-loss journey continues, but at 175 pounds lighter, she said she's not only a different person on the outside, but changed forever on the inside.

Dennison said she took the challenge using the mobile app where you can submit your challenge using your smart phone.
Related Topics:
healthweight lossmoneyTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Donations providing new bath for boy with excruciating skin disorder
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
Go Red For Women
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trump slams Chicago violence, minister says gangs want to help
Official: Delaware prison guards taken hostage by inmates
Trump immigration order protest underway in Loop
Police: Driver flees after plowing into entire family in Morton Grove
Missing single mom of severely disabled woman found dead in her trunk
Chicago courts rule that doctor, 2nd plaintiff stranded by travel ban can return
Missing man last seen jogging along lakefront
Show More
Beyonce pregnant with twins, shares bump pic on Instagram
Gurnee woman accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy
Berwyn landlord forced to remove lead contamination from apartment
Chicago Women's Golf Club advances golf for the African American community
Trump tells Senate to 'go nuclear' if SCOTUS pick blocked, Tillerson confirmed
More News
Top Video
Berwyn landlord forced to remove lead contamination from apartment
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
Chicago Women's Golf Club advances golf for the African American community
Trump slams Chicago violence, minister says gangs want to help
More Video