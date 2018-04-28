LAQUAN MCDONALD

Hearing scheduled Saturday in Jason Van Dyke police shooting case

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is accused of killing teenager Laquan McDonald. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A hearing is scheduled Saturday during which a judge may order the release of previously sealed documents in the case of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of fatally shooting teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Cook County.

Earlier this week, Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered the release of dozens of documents as part of the pre-trial proceedings.

The complete documents will not be released immediately as attorneys will be allowed to block witnesses' names. The release comes after attorneys representing Chicago media companies filed a Motion for Access.

On Saturday, attorneys for the media will be back in court to argue for the release of more documents that have been inaccessible to the public.

Van Dyke's attorneys are also arguing for a change of venue for the trial, which is expected to begin this summer.
