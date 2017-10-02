High-rise gunman kills 59 in Las Vegas

When the rapid fire gunshots started Sunday night, the Las Vegas streets were full of people right after the dinner hour for tourists and gamblers. The famous Strip was just coming to life.More than 20,000 people in the park across from Mandalay Bay Resort were enjoying the end of a three-day country concert series. From 32 floors up retiree Stephen Paddock was unloading hundreds of rounds of ammo from an automatic rifle. It was among 20 guns found by police when they stormed the two rooms he had rented."People just started dropping around us," said Corinne Loman. "A lot of dead bodies, a lot of people were just piling on top of whoever, even if they are bleeding or not."The terror lasted more than an hour and 15 minutes before SWAT officers found Paddock dead in his hotel room, apparently of suicide. But why he did it in the first place is still a terrifying question that hasn't been answered, even by his own brother."He had a couple of guns but they were all handguns, legal. I mean he might have had one long gun. But he had them in a safe. But there's no... I mean, he had no machine guns. I moved his house!" said Eric Paddock.Despite his family's shock, a search of Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada, turned up quite a cache of weapons."At this point we did, in the last briefing I was unable to tell you what we retrieved from the house in Mesquite. We retrieved in the excess- how many firearms was it? In the excess of 18 additional firearms, some explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo. Along with some electronic devices that we are evaluating at this point," said Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo.