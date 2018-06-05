WINDY CITY LIVE

American Sale offers deals on grills, pools and patio furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

Master BBQ'er Wade Fortin joined us to talk about the Summer Celebration sale going on now at American Sale. (WLS)

Master BBQ'er Wade Fortin joined us to talk about the Summer Celebration sale going on now at American Sale.

American Sale has the largest selection of grills in the Chicago area, with the most trusted and backed brands in the industry.

The Summer Celebration sale where you can get up to 50 percent off pools, patio collections and much more.

Chef Wade Fortin made chipotle garlic butter stuffed cheeseburgers on the Bull Outlaw Grill which you can buy at American Sale.

For more information, visit: Americansale.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesWindy City LIVEgrilling
WINDY CITY LIVE
Dan Abrams, ABC News legal analyst, pens book about Lincoln's last trial
Wood Family Foundation program mothers get makeovers
Bronzeville teen named National Youth Poet Laureate
Hair and makeup looks perfect for summer
More Windy City LIVE
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
NES Classic Edition will return next month
Mother's Day DIY flower planters
Tips for successfully starting the garden season
CRUNCH and SMACK: Pickle Lady's ASMR videos for stress relief go viral
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park fire
Rod Blagojevich attorneys file request to commute sentence
Grandmother attacked by robbers while waiting for bus in Lincoln Park
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Lunch lady dances with excitement after students surprise her with car
Florida wildlife crews use waffles to lure wandering black bear
Show More
Baby found dead off Florida coast has detectives puzzled
Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago
Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot
VIDEO: Agent punches driver in parking dispute
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
More News