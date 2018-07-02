PLASTIC POLLUTION

Boaters encouraged to pick up debris

EMBED </>More Videos

Heading into July 4th, the American Sailing Association has a simple message for boaters cruising by pollution: "Pick it up and throw it away, you know, do your part." (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Heading into July 4th, the American Sailing Association has a simple message for boaters cruising by pollution: "Pick it up and throw it away, you know, do your part," encouraged ASA-certified instructor Ryan Remsing of SailTime Chicago.

ASA's "Operation Plastic Pollution Purge" asks sailors to sweep up any garbage they find while on the water this summer-something Remsing proved doesn't take long Monday afternoon.

Shortly after starting the boat's engine, as we moved toward the mouth of Burnham harbor, Remsing pulled up next to a floating object.

"First piece of plastic, we didn't even leave the harbor yet," he said.

Minutes later: "We got some mashed potatoes," or their packaging, at least.

In less than an hour on the water, the two of us spotted and collected six pieces of trash.

The EPA says plastic debris is particularly concerning; and according to a 2016 study by the Rochester Institute of Technology, close to 22 million pounds of plastic makes its way into the Great Lakes each year.

"It can break down into small pieces and it makes it really easy for animals to mistake it as food and eat it.... It can actually fill up their stomachs and make them feel full and then they'll end up starving to death because they're not getting the nutrients that they need to survive and be healthy," warned Shedd Aquarium Conservation Action Coordinator Maddie Caldwell, adding, "They can also become entangled in the plastic or be harmed by it."

Beyond environmental concerns, Remsing said boat owners should be worried for their vessels.

"These plastic bags and balloons and what not can get sucked up into our cooling systems, overheat engines, and really create a dangerous situation for a boater," he cautioned.

According to Remsing, ASA recommends boaters simulate a "crew overboard" drill. After spotting trash, you should maintain eye contact with the debris and help the captain steer alongside the trash before grabbing it up and tossing it in the dumpster back on land.

It's an easy way to make our waters cleaner for all to enjoy this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiessailingboatingpollutionplasticjuly 4thplastic pollutionChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PLASTIC POLLUTION
Major food service company ditches plastic straws at 1,000 cafes
More plastic pollution
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Recognizing Chicago's best gardens
American Sale offers deals on grills, pools and patio furniture
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
3 girls among 6 shot in East Garfield Park
Donnie Rudd found guilty of 1973 murder of wife
Brookfield Zoo reveals baby gorilla's name
Uber's dockless JUMP electric bike share program launches on South Side
South Shore apartment fire displaces 5
Pat Quinn pushes for mayoral term limit in Chicago
Calumet City senior citizens left stranded by elevator issues at apartment
Show More
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
Teen charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old at Uptown pool
Chicago kicks off One Summer Chicago youth jobs program
3-year-old birthday girl dies after man stabs 6 children at her party
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
More News