Chicago Golf Show 2017 kicks off Friday

The 33rd annual Chicago Golf Show attracts 20,000 people every year. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The weather we've been having the last few days has a lot of people thinking about hitting the links!

The timing couldn't be more perfect for the Chicago Golf Show, which kicks off this weekend. The 33rd annual Chicago Golf Show attracts 20,000 people every year.

Carrie Williams, the executive Director of the Illinois PGA, joined Tracy to have a look at some the latest golfing gear available at this year's show.

The Chicago Golf Show opens Friday and runs through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Tickets on Friday cost $5, and tickets for Friday and Saturday cost $11.

For more information, visit: http://www.chicagogolfshow.com/
