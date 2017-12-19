HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Creating beautiful DIY holiday floral centerpieces

EMBED </>More Videos

Professional florist Tu Bloom visited the ABC7 studio on Tuesday to talk about DIY floral displays for the holidays. (WLS)

Stephen J Lewis
Floral doesn't have to mean cut floral. There are many options to creating beautiful centerpieces that will last through the holiday season and into the New Year.

On Tuesday, professional florist Tu Bloom visited the ABC7 studio to talk about how to add a pop to plant displays with simple ribbons and your favorite gift wrap.

Bloom also talked about keeping plants happy during dry winter months. (He suggested watering by the "touch" method, light misting with water, and or placing the plants on a dish of gravel that catches water when you do water your plants.

He added that it's important to pay attention to two things: soil mix quality and the location of the plant based on your home temperature.

For more information, visit: www.tubloom.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesgardeningholidayentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Expert shares tips on making your own bows and wreaths for the holiday
'A Christmas Story' LEGO replica in Hammond this weekend
10 hunting licenses sold to infants in Wisconsin
Educational or inappropriate? Woman posts autopsy photos on social media
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Amtrak derailment victim ID'd; train was speeding 50 mph over limit
Indiana woman charged $350 after leaving negative hotel review, lawsuit alleges
School officer accused of having sex with junior high student 20 times over year
Dad of missing girl taken by mom during court-supervised visit pleads for help
Pregnant mom of 4 arrested after admitting to abuse of twin toddlers
Would-be carjacker shot by off-duty CPD officer charged; 2nd suspect at large
Man wanted in Hammond machete attack captured in downstate Illinois
Teen says he 'snapped' in fatal school stabbing of classmate after bullying
Show More
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
2 La Grange residents killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Prosecutors: Driver in school bus crash that killed 6 kids was on phone
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Harlem Globetrotters return to Chicago
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
More Video