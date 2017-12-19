Creating beautiful DIY holiday floral centerpieces

Floral doesn't have to mean cut floral. There are many options to creating beautiful centerpieces that will last through the holiday season and into the New Year.
On Tuesday, professional florist Tu Bloom visited the ABC7 studio to talk about how to add a pop to plant displays with simple ribbons and your favorite gift wrap.
Bloom also talked about keeping plants happy during dry winter months. (He suggested watering by the "touch" method, light misting with water, and or placing the plants on a dish of gravel that catches water when you do water your plants.
He added that it's important to pay attention to two things: soil mix quality and the location of the plant based on your home temperature.
For more information, visit: www.tubloom.com
Related Topics:
hobbiesgardeningholidayentertainment
hobbiesgardeningholidayentertainment