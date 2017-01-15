Embrace the cold during the Winter Bike Challenge

CHICAGO (WLS) --Winter is here, and for the third year the Active Transportation Alliance invites everyone to register for their Winter Bike Challenge. It runs January 13-27, 2017, and encourages everyone to give cycling a try. The Evanston Bicycle Club holds biking events all-year as one of the largest bicycle clubs in the area. Biking in the Winter cold doesn't have to be difficult. Tom Witt and Dave Barish from the Evanston Bicycle Club joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to give tips for making biking easier during the Winter months.
Winter Bike Challenge
Date: January 13-27, 2017
Register: bikecommuterchallenge.org
http://www.Evanstonbikeclub.org
http://www.Bikecommuterchallenge.org