First 5K of 2017

Runners are getting 2017 off on the right foot during the 32nd New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk on January 1, 2017. It's the Windy City's first official 5K of the new year. It begins at 11:00am at 1600 Stockton Drive on the south end of Lincoln Park. On-site registration is available for $40-$45. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Lakeview Citizens' Council, a non-profit neighborhood organization.There will also be a post-run/walk gathering with winner trophies, raffle prizes and a complimentary beverage will be held at Select Cut Steakhouse, 2808 N. Halsted.In addition, runners also have the option to purchase a post-race gathering 'classic' American breakfast at Select Cut. Hank Zemola, President and CEO of Special Events Management , joined ABC 7 live from the starting line.New Year's Day Run/WalkSunday, January 1, 201711:00 a.m. start time1600 N. Stockton, ChicagoRegistration: $40-45