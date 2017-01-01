First 5K of 2017

CHICAGO (WLS) --Runners are getting 2017 off on the right foot during the 32nd New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk on January 1, 2017. It's the Windy City's first official 5K of the new year. It begins at 11:00am at 1600 Stockton Drive on the south end of Lincoln Park. On-site registration is available for $40-$45. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Lakeview Citizens' Council, a non-profit neighborhood organization.
There will also be a post-run/walk gathering with winner trophies, raffle prizes and a complimentary beverage will be held at Select Cut Steakhouse, 2808 N. Halsted.
In addition, runners also have the option to purchase a post-race gathering 'classic' American breakfast at Select Cut. Hank Zemola, President and CEO of Special Events Management, joined ABC 7 live from the starting line.
Event: New Year's Day Run/Walk
Date: Sunday, January 1, 2017
Hours: 11:00 a.m. start time
Address: 1600 N. Stockton, Chicago
Admission: Registration: $40-45
Link:http://www.chicagoevents.com