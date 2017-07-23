Football fans compete at the BTN Big 10K

CHICAGO (WLS) --Grant Park looks more like a college football tailgate as the BTN Big 10K kicks off on July 23, 2017. Thousands of runners represent their favorite Big Ten Conference school in a 10K race through Chicago. Mascots and cheerleaders from each of the conference's 14 member universities will help encourage the runners along the course. Penn State football standout and retired Chicago Bear Anthony "Spice" Adams is serving as this year's grand marshal. Special Olympics Chicago is the event's nonprofit partner.
Following the race, visit the ultimate Big Ten Tailgate Party and Fan Fest, which transforms Grant Park to gameday central. There are football-themed games and activities, such as corn hole, field-goal kicking and the 40-yard dash. The Tailgate Party and Fan Fest also includes tents hosted by the Chicago Big Ten Alumni Associations along with food and beverage concessions. Erin Harvego from the Big Ten Network joined ABC 7 live from Grant Park to show off all the fun available for fans.
Event: BTN Big 10K presented by MB Financial Bank
Date: Sunday, July 23
Hours: 7 a.m. to approx. 12:30 p.m.
Address: Grant Park
Visit the website to sign up for next year!
Link: www.BTNBig10K.com