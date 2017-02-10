HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Freebies in February: Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum offers for Illinois residents

Sea otter pup kicks back and relaxes at the Shedd Aquarium. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum have some Valentine's presents for you if you live in Illinois.

The Field Museum is offering free admission days all throughout the month of February:. On Free Admission Days, basic admission is free for Illinois residents with valid proof of residency. See ticketed exhibitions and 3D films at a special price: choose a Discovery Pass and see one special exhibition or 3D film, or see it all with an All-Access Pass! Those who qualify for state food assistance can visit at a discounted rate any day with the Museums for All initiative.

And the Shedd Aquarium is excited to show the love to Illinois residents over the Valentine's Day weekend! Traditionally, Illinois Discount Days have included general admission, but this special four-day offers unprecedented access to the aquarium's exhibits and an enhanced guest experience.

Between February 10-14, Illinois residents can receive a Shedd Pass for free online or upgrade to a Total Experience Pass for just $9. Illinois residents must present a valid ID upon entrance. Experience twice the exhibit space and an additional 3,300 animals (399 additional species) - including dolphins, whales, penguins, sharks, sea lions, otters, amphibians and much more!

For more information, please visit: http://www.sheddaquarium.org/plan-a-visit/Illinois-Resident-Discount-Days
