The furless Tickle Me Elmo is pretty much freaking out the entire internet.It's the disturbing work of the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ontario, which shared the now-viral video of the iconic doll skinned alive yet still laughing.Apparently they wanted to know what the once must-have toy-of-the-year looked like without fur.It's all part of their tinkering toys exhibit and they defend their work, saying it's all in the name of science.