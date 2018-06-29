HOBBIES & INTERESTS

IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returned June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesvideo gamenintendoshopping
Related
NES Classic mini console discontinued
NES Classic launch crashes Amazon
This day in history: Nintendo releases the NES
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Recognizing Chicago's best gardens
American Sale offers deals on grills, pools and patio furniture
Mother's Day DIY flower planters
Tips for successfully starting the garden season
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
Show More
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Family haunted by eviction that never happened
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
Man thanks nurse who saved his life at Alsip gym
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
More News