Mother's Day DIY flower planters

Flower shops will be busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, but why not make your own planter for mom and save a few dollars?
Tu Bloom, an award-winning Chicago florist, visited ABC7 to talk about DIY flower planters.
The project allows planters to use their own budget, pick their own flowers and personalize the project based o mom's favorite color and plant varieties.
Bloom discussed why soil is so important and how often the plants should be water.
For more information, visit: www.TuBLOOM.com
hobbies gardening mother's day
