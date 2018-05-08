HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Mother's Day DIY flower planters

Flower shops will be busy ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, but why not make your own planter for mom and save a few dollars? (WLS)

Tu Bloom, an award-winning Chicago florist, visited ABC7 to talk about DIY flower planters.

The project allows planters to use their own budget, pick their own flowers and personalize the project based o mom's favorite color and plant varieties.

Bloom discussed why soil is so important and how often the plants should be water.

For more information, visit: www.TuBLOOM.com
