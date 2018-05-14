  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

NES Classic Edition will return next month

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced on Monday that the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returns June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesvideo gamenintendoshopping
Related
NES Classic mini console discontinued
NES Classic launch crashes Amazon
This day in history: Nintendo releases the NES
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Mother's Day DIY flower planters
Tips for successfully starting the garden season
CRUNCH and SMACK: Pickle Lady's ASMR videos for stress relief go viral
Earth Day DIY with Bottle & Bottega
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Employee robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North
Chicago Weather: Flood Warning issued for Lake County Ill.
Wisconsin police officer caught on video punching teen in face
At least 43 killed in massive protests as US opens embassy in Jerusalem
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Calif. teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Black Yale student interrogated after nap: I posted video 'for my safety'
Show More
Police investigating after home of Ald. Cardenas apparently vandalized
Delaware becomes first state to fully ban child marriage
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee holding job fair this week
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
More News