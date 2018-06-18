CHICAGO (WLS) --Grass is growing and gardens are flourishing thanks to the early summer heat and recent rain.
The Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards look to honor the hard work and creativity of the green thumbs living in the city.
Mike Nowak founded of the awards, which are the only public ones in Chicago. He joined ABC7 News at 11 to speak on what elements are considered when choosing award recipients as well as the types of plants that are ideal for Chicago area gardens.
There's still time to enter! To submit your garden for consideration, visit chicagogardeningawards.org.