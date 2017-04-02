HOBBIES & INTERESTS

VIDEO: Teen singing into well in Italy goes viral

EMBED </>More News Videos

Video of a teenager singing into a well has gone viral. (WPVI)

It's the viral video sending chills down the spines of people all across social media.

A high school junior on a school trip to Italy belted a stunning tune into a well, a la Snow White.

Seventeen-year-old Tiffany Day was traveling with her Kansas high school choir for spring break, singing in Italian cathedrals along the way.

When the musician noticed a wishing well in Venice, she decided to try out the acoustics.

The teen's beautiful version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" echoed in the well - and across the globe.

The video has been retweeted thousands of times, not just for Day's singing chops, but also for her adorable smile at the end of the video.

If 48 seconds of Tiffany isn't enough, you can check out more of her original songs and covers, like the one below, on her YouTube channel.
Related Topics:
hobbiesviralviral videosocial mediatrendingsingingu.s. & worldKansas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Crayola chooses crayon to retire for first time ever
Crayola to retire crayon for 1st time ever
Celebrate first day of spring with bubbles
A T. rex and a penguin are coming to Monopoly
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Teen charged in Facebook Live sex assault, 2nd suspect sought sexual assault
Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park
Woman sexually assaulted in portable restroom at Portage, Ind. park
3 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Illinois adds solar jobs despite Washington climate
Berwyn couple found murdered in their home
White Sox, Cubs set Opening Day rosters
Show More
Woman told to 'stop calling 911' hours before she was fatally shot
1 dead, 1 injured in Bartlett crash
At least 200 dead in Colombia after rivers overflow, toppling homes
Runners race through Chicago during the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
Daily Herald: Many suburban races uncontested
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Legalizing marijuana in Illinois
Police: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by 3 men in Albany Park
Daily Herald: Many suburban races uncontested
Runners race through Chicago during the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle
More Video