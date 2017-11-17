HOLIDAY

ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Want neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2018? Show off your holiday decorations by entering the second annual "Great Chicago Light Fight".

Last year's winner was featured live on the ABC 7 Morning News. The Hennessey family of Naperville spent months working on their amazing holiday display.

EMBED More News Videos

The Hennessey family in southwest suburban Naperville won ABC7's first Great Chicago Light Fight.



To enter this year, just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on the ABC7Chicago Facebook Page starting on December 4, 2017 (just look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments).

We'll accept entries until 5:00 p.m. CST on December 14, 2017. Judges will narrow the field and voting for the finalists will begin on Friday December 15, 2017.

The winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on Friday December 22, 2017.
