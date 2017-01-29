  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
HOME & GARDEN

Home-sharing service Airbnb offering free housing to banned passengers

EMBED </>More News Videos

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on Twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions. (KTRK)

Home-sharing service Airbnb is offering free housing to passengers banned from flights to the United States.

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on Twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions.

Chesky said, "not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

According to the company's website, Airbnb operates in 191 countries.

On Friday, Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

RELATED: Trump order aimed refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

The homestay service did not say how the accommodations would be provided, but Chesky urged travelers who need emergency housing to contact him.
Related Topics:
homeairbnbhousing
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Find new tech at the Ideal Home Show Chicago
'Kitchen Crashers' host Alison Victoria revamps WCL living space
'Shop Your Closet' with Drew Harris
Chicago auction house offering free antique appraisals
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
18 released after being detained at O'Hare following Trump order
Scattered snow showers for Chicago area Sunday
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Woman critically injured in I-80 wrong-way crash near Minooka
3 charged with ID theft at Deer Park Apple store
Mom charged with shooting son during family party in Lawndale
3 people shot during party at motel in Waukegan
Show More
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid
Armed robberies reported in Lake View
Supt. Johnson: Kidney donation offers 'humbling'
Police warn of garage burglaries on North Side
Thousands climb Aon Center for Lurie's K.I.D.S. Program
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Keeping kids safe from violence
Climb to the top at the Aon Step Up for Kids
Daily Herald: New members of Congress
New Year's resolutions for divorced parents
More Video