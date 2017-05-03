Built To Last

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1949743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Join hosts Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson, and Rob North and discover how America returned from the brink of disaster, with a little help from Carpenters. And a higher calling beckons!

ABC 7 Chicago and the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Labor Management Committee teamed up for, an informative series of half-hour specials exploring the skill, training and artistry of union carpenters and contractors. The series of specials highlights the projects they've worked on and the people whose lives they have touched.Season Four will feature 12 episodes hosted by Monica Pedersen, Mark Nilsson and Rob North.Highly trained members of the Carpenters Union have always played an important role in economic development throughout the United States and have made significant contributions to communities across Chicago and the suburbs. Season Four will examine how the use of skilled union labor ensures quality and safety while interweaving profiles of some of the talented people who comprise the Carpenters Union with real life stories of the people they've helped.The Season Fourdebut episode profiles Jason Watkins, a veteran, husband and devoted father, who was struggling to make ends meet. His life was transformed when he joined the Carpenters Union, learned the trade and secured a job with one of Chicago's top contractors. He talks about how his days are filled with excitement as he develops more skills that will continue to help him provide for his family. The episode airs Sunday, May 7th at 12:00pm.The second edition ofrecords the emotional story of the Rivera family who shortly after adopting a son, received the devastating news that he had an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy. Every day brought a fresh set of challenges until a band of heroes wielding hammers and saws transformed the Rivera house into a place much more suited to Lee Rivera's special needs. This edition airs Sunday, May 14th at 12:00pm.Kyle Moser's dream of being a part of the armed forces met with tragedy when he was seriously injured after deployment in Afghanistan, returning home a double-amputee.episode three reveals how through the love of his wife, the support of Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors and the Carpenters Union, Kyle is better prepared to meet the challenges ahead. This edition airs Sunday, May 21st at 12:00pm.As the epicenter of the Great Migration in the 20th century, the Bronzeville neighborhood became a beacon for middle-class African Americans. The crown jewel of this neighborhood was Rosenwald Courts, an apartment complex that was once home to such luminaries as Jesse Owens, Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington and Joe Louis. In this fourth episode,spotlights how this neighborhood and apartment complex, after years of neglect and disrepair, experienced renewal with the help of union carpenters. This edition airs Sunday, June 4th at 12:00pm.is produced in association with Chicago Based AnswersMedia.