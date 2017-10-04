WINDY CITY LIVE

Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler features fall design trends

Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler talked about fall home design trends on WCL on Oct. 4, 2017. (WLS)

Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler started out with a passion for pottery and turned his love of design into a mission to bring modern American glamour to homes everywhere.

He has over 25 stores bearing his name - and his designs can be found in over 1,000 retailers across the world. He describes his work as style, craft and joy. His style is classic meets modern, always with a bit of humor. He's a designer, a potter and author.

He visits WCL to talk about the latest design trends for fall.

Some of the trends are:

--Add metallics to combat dark, dull days (with a metallic pillow, for example)
--Add color to combat dark, dull days (with colorful acrylic accessories, for example)
--Up your entertaining game with surreal serve ware that doubles as conversation pieces (like with our Eve Bon Bon Bowl, for example)
--Take your hostess gifts to the next level - no one needs another boring bottle of wine because fall is the season to be invited over to people's houses as well as having people over. Boxed gifts (such as our coasters, S&P sets, or candles are great affordable options that are pretty enough you don't even have to wrap them).

Learn more about Jonathan Adler, visit:
http://www.jonathanadler.com/

Jonathan has a store in downtown Chicago:
http://www.jonathanadler.com/store-details?StoreID=16
