Designer Eddie Ross says hot trend turns old into new

Is your New Year resolution to breathe some new life into your home?
Celebrity designer Eddie Ross, who has worked with "Better Homes & Gardens" "House Beautiful" "Martha Stewart Living," has some ideas.
Ross, now the style director at ATG stores, loves taking old finds and re-imagines them into unique beautiful pieces.
Ross showed some of the hot design trends in 2017, which he says is all about taking something old and making it new again. With a few vintage pieces you can transform an old tired space into something wonderful!
Trends:
-High polished brass is back
-Classic designs are all the rage
-Dark woods are back - but in small doses
Ross is in Chicago to host Wednesday's Architectural Artifacts' http://www.architecturalartifacts.com/
second annual fundraiser called "Another Door Opens."
The event benefits Chicago House and Social Service agency, which serves individuals and families who are disenfranchised by HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ marginalization, poverty, homelessness, and/or gender nonconformity by providing housing, employment services, medical linkage and retention services, HIV prevention services, legal services and other supportive programs.
Last years' event was touted as "the design event" of the year. They have artists repurpose old doors into something new and exciting, and then auction them off in the event.
For tickets and more information, visit: http://www.chicagohouse.org/home/anotherdooropens/
"ANOTHER DOOR OPENS"
Architectural Artifacts fundraiser
WHEN: 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago
Ticket Price: General Admission, $85, VIP, $200
Tickets: www.AnotherDoorChicago.com
