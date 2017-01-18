WINDY CITY LIVE

Designer Eddie Ross says hot trend turns old into new
EMBED </>More News Videos

Designer Eddie Ross talked about 2017 design trends. (WLS)

Is your New Year resolution to breathe some new life into your home?

Celebrity designer Eddie Ross, who has worked with "Better Homes & Gardens" "House Beautiful" "Martha Stewart Living," has some ideas.

Ross, now the style director at ATG stores, loves taking old finds and re-imagines them into unique beautiful pieces.

Ross showed some of the hot design trends in 2017, which he says is all about taking something old and making it new again. With a few vintage pieces you can transform an old tired space into something wonderful!

Trends:

-High polished brass is back
-Classic designs are all the rage
-Dark woods are back - but in small doses

Ross is in Chicago to host Wednesday's Architectural Artifacts' http://www.architecturalartifacts.com/
second annual fundraiser called "Another Door Opens."

The event benefits Chicago House and Social Service agency, which serves individuals and families who are disenfranchised by HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ marginalization, poverty, homelessness, and/or gender nonconformity by providing housing, employment services, medical linkage and retention services, HIV prevention services, legal services and other supportive programs.

Last years' event was touted as "the design event" of the year. They have artists repurpose old doors into something new and exciting, and then auction them off in the event.

For tickets and more information, visit: http://www.chicagohouse.org/home/anotherdooropens/

"ANOTHER DOOR OPENS"

Architectural Artifacts fundraiser
WHEN: 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago

Ticket Price: General Admission, $85, VIP, $200
Tickets: www.AnotherDoorChicago.com
Related Topics:
homeWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Divergent' author Veronica Roth talks about new book 'Carve the Mark'
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Krystal Metcalfe
franklyHANK: Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin ...Oh My!
Ji What a Find: Bad Hunter
More Windy City LIVE
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Reports: Safe space heaters
A look inside moving day at the White House
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Keeping your home safe during the holidays
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels
New photos show severity of machete attack that left woman with 46 cuts on head
Woman dies after silicone injection
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Man fatally shot in car in Homan Square
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Show More
Norovirus confirmed cause of widespread St. Charles school stomach virus
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Cat found shot with arrow through body
Aldermen want $17M in unclaimed property tax rebates to help stop violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
More News
Top Video
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Firefighter falls 20 feet while battling Austin blaze
Aurora brothers welcome 1st children on same day
More Video