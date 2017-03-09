Details released in murder of man forced to ingest bleach

Darius Ellis

Prosecutors say a man died after he was held down and forced to ingest bleach by his new girlfriend.A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, who police say she forced to drink bleach during a fight.Chicago police said 24-year-old Yasmine Elder was charged Wednesday in the death of 26-year-old Darrius Ellis.Police say Elder and Ellis were fighting Monday in a parked van when the 207 lbs. Elder overpowered the 130 lbs. man in his minivan and forced him to drink bleach. Ellis was found by police lying on the ground and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Cook County Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman Becky Schlikerman says an autopsy Tuesday determined his death was a homicide caused by ingestion of bleach. Prosecutors said he had a pH level of 12-13 in his stomach when he died.The victim and defendant knew each other for two years, but had only been dating for one month, prosecutors said.Ellis picked Elder up from work at 12:30 a.m., and they got into an argument, which escalated into a physical confrontation, prosecutors said.Attorneys said Elder managed to pin the victim between two seats in the minivan. While on top of him, she then grabbed Ellis by his dreadlocks to keep his head in place while she poured bleach onto his face, prosecutors said. The bleach got into his esophagus and throat.Ellis somehow managed to drive the minivan to a friend's home, where he sought help. He collapsed and began foaming at the mouth while they called 911.Elder's bond is set at $1 million. Her next court date is March 27.