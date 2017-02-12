Fresh ideas for your home at the North Shore Home & Garden Show

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --If you're looking to improve your home, there's no better place to be than the North Shore Home & Garden Show. The free event inspires visitors with local and national experts talking about home repair, remodeling and installing the latest technology. You can visit the North Shore Home & Garden Show February 11-12, 2017 at the Westin Chicago North Shore Hotel & Conference Center in Wheeling. There are also free seminars, cooking demonstrations, wine and tea tastings all weekend long. Scott Hardesty and Stephan Bast from Omni Media, Inc. joined ABC 7 live from the North Shore Home & Garden Show to reveal some of the fun you can experience.
North Shore Home & Garden Show
Date: February 11th & 12th, 2017
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 601 Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling IL 60090
Admission: Free Parking and Free Admission