It's time for spring cleaning and that gives you an opportunity to spruce up your home with new, fresh ideas.The 2017 Pantone Color of the Year is greenery. It's a beautiful and easy color to incorporate into anyone's home. You can add real or faux flowers and trees into any space. Fabrics are also a great way to add greenery as an accent to rooms. Ethan Allen design expert Brawner Walker joined ABC 7 to talk about ways to give your home some green.