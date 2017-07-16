HOME & GARDEN

Get organized during the summer slump

While summer is a time many families take vacations and enjoy the outdoors, it can also be a perfect time to organize your home. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While summer is a time many families take vacations and enjoy the outdoors, it can also be a perfect time to organize your home. Getting the whole family involved can help kids learn about the importance of staying tidy. It's also a great way to clean out your home's clutter. Lorena Crombe and Yiannis Talaganis from Personal Organizer, Chicago, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give some simple steps you can take to organize your home.
