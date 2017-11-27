Holiday decor trend: Casual luxury

CHICAGO --Kehoe Designs is one of the top design companies in Chicago.
Megan Riesenberg, an event producer for Kehoe, joined Windy City LIVE to talk about a hot holiday decorating trend for 2017.
The design company decked out the set with a Casual Luxury look, which mixes modern, rustic and metallic details to create a glamorous effect.
Riesenberg also shared some tips on how achieve a great holiday look in your home:
-Be bold. Go out of your comfort zone. Take unexpected color combos and textures to elevate the set design in your home.
-Fusing masculine elements into the traditional holiday can create an unexpected look.
-Some of the most critical elements of the overall design can be the finishing touches and subtle details that nestle within.
-Finishing touches are not afterthoughts; they need to be thoughtfully planned.
To find out more about Kehoe Designs, visit www.kehoedesigns.com.