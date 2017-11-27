WINDY CITY LIVE

Holiday decor trend: Casual luxury

EMBED </>More Videos

Kehoe Designs is one of the top design companies in Chicago. Megan Riesenberg joined Windy City LIVE to talk about a hot holiday decorating trend for 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Kehoe Designs is one of the top design companies in Chicago.

Megan Riesenberg, an event producer for Kehoe, joined Windy City LIVE to talk about a hot holiday decorating trend for 2017.

The design company decked out the set with a Casual Luxury look, which mixes modern, rustic and metallic details to create a glamorous effect.

Riesenberg also shared some tips on how achieve a great holiday look in your home:

-Be bold. Go out of your comfort zone. Take unexpected color combos and textures to elevate the set design in your home.

-Fusing masculine elements into the traditional holiday can create an unexpected look.

-Some of the most critical elements of the overall design can be the finishing touches and subtle details that nestle within.

-Finishing touches are not afterthoughts; they need to be thoughtfully planned.

To find out more about Kehoe Designs, visit www.kehoedesigns.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeholidayhomeWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Holiday gift ideas for kids: Give experiences
Healthy recipes for holiday favorites
Pillow Talk: The snooper
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
HOME & GARDEN
Built To Last
DIY Thanksgiving centerpieces
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight
Consumer Reports: Save money by brewing your own coffee
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
What to know about Meghan Markle
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
7 dead, 36 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Celebs join cause to free sex-trafficking victim in jail for 2004 killing
Man charged in Evergreen Park cemetery shooting
Popular porn website opens pop-up store with webcam
Show More
Deputies: Woman shoots teen in head during home invasion
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Man arrested after viral Snapchat of him shooting tree
Bobcat trapped in grill of car for at least 50 miles
3 teens charged after man beaten, robbed on South Side Green Line platform
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Tech the Halls: Hottest gadgets this holiday season
More Video