Home design trade show features smart, innovative gadgets

The International Home + Housewares Show will run through Tuesday at the McCormick Place in Chicago.
The trade show is not open to the public, but Lisa Casey-Weiss, IHA lifestyle consultant, stopped by the ABC7 studios to provide a peek at some of the smartest and most innovative products that consumers could see in the next few months.
While "smart" technology is a popular feature for homeowners, they are also looking to make their homes calmer, more casual and less formal.
For more about the show, visit: http://www.housewares.org/show/
