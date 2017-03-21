HOME & GARDEN

Home design trade show features smart, innovative gadgets

The International Home + Housewares Show features smart technology for your home. (WLS)

The International Home + Housewares Show will run through Tuesday at the McCormick Place in Chicago.

The trade show is not open to the public, but Lisa Casey-Weiss, IHA lifestyle consultant, stopped by the ABC7 studios to provide a peek at some of the smartest and most innovative products that consumers could see in the next few months.

While "smart" technology is a popular feature for homeowners, they are also looking to make their homes calmer, more casual and less formal.

For more about the show, visit: http://www.housewares.org/show/
