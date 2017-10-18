HOME & GARDEN

Ideas for fall gardening

EMBED </>More Videos

Matt Hoffman, of Matt's Urban Garden, visited the ABC7 studio on Oct. 18, 2017 to talk about fall gardening. (WLS)

Fall is a great time to experiment and have fun with container gardens. Matt Hoffman, owner of Matt's Urban Garden, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about trying different colors and textures in your planters.

Hoffman talked about best practices for fall planting, as well as creative ideas such as using hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and gourds.

Late-season mums are still available. Mums can be planted directly into your garden and they will come back next year. Adding different types of flowers and plants that thrive during the colder weeks of the fall season, like mums, kale, cabbage, dahlias, and fountain grass can last through Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MattsUrbanGarden/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homegardeningfall
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
Boy with rare illness gets bedroom makeover
Consumer Reports: Getting rid of stuff you don't need
Celebrity designer Jonathan Adler features fall design trends
Consumer Reports: Clean-up made easy with pressure washer
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
PHOTOS: Teen sucker punched stranger who corrected bad behavior
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Bulls forward Portis suspended after "physical altercation" with Mirotic
Study: Too much exercise can lead to death
Show More
Nurse: Every inch of murdered 8-year-old boy's body was bruised, swollen
'Lean on Me' actor Jermaine Hopkins arrest in Apex
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
NFL player to donate every game check to education charity
Ex-Chicago detective refuses to testify in murder case
More News
Top Video
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Police: Man, 70, beaten and robbed on CTA Red Line
More Video