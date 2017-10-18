Fall is a great time to experiment and have fun with container gardens. Matt Hoffman, owner of Matt's Urban Garden, visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about trying different colors and textures in your planters.
Hoffman talked about best practices for fall planting, as well as creative ideas such as using hay bales, cornstalks, pumpkins and gourds.
Late-season mums are still available. Mums can be planted directly into your garden and they will come back next year. Adding different types of flowers and plants that thrive during the colder weeks of the fall season, like mums, kale, cabbage, dahlias, and fountain grass can last through Thanksgiving.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MattsUrbanGarden/
Ideas for fall gardening
