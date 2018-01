Lowe's sale offers kitchen, bathroom deals

Lowe's is holding one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now you can refresh your kitchen and bath with deals that will make the whole family happy.The following items were featured on the show.Vanity: allen + roth Roveland Light Gray Vanity with Natural Marble TopRegular Price: $899.00Kitchen & Bath Event Price: $449.00 (Good through March 21)Mirror: Included with vanityFaucet: Pfister Sonterra Polished Chrome Faucet, Price: $89.00Lighting: Kichler Bell Vanity Light Bar, Price: $89.00Freestanding Tub: OVE Decors 66-in Gloss White Bathtub, Price: $1,209.99Vanity: Scott Living Canterbury Mahogany Vanity with Engineered Stone TopRegular Price: $899.00Kitchen & Bath Event Price: $399.00 (Good through March 21)Mirror: Included with vanityLighting: allen + roth Antique pewter Cone Vanity Light, Price: $89.98Faucet: AquaSource Glyndon Oil-Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Faucet, Regular Price: $148.00/Sale Price: $119.00To find your closest Lowe's location, please go to www.lowes.com.