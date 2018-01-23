WINDY CITY LIVE

Lowe's sale offers kitchen, bathroom deals

Kitchen and bath items are on sale now at Lowe's. (WLS)

Lowe's is holding one of its biggest sales of the year. Right now you can refresh your kitchen and bath with deals that will make the whole family happy.

The following items were featured on the show.

VANITY #1 - Lighter Tone Vanity
Vanity: allen + roth Roveland Light Gray Vanity with Natural Marble Top
Regular Price: $899.00
Kitchen & Bath Event Price: $449.00 (Good through March 21)

Vanity #1 Accompanying Products
Mirror: Included with vanity

Faucet: Pfister Sonterra Polished Chrome Faucet, Price: $89.00
Lighting: Kichler Bell Vanity Light Bar, Price: $89.00
Freestanding Tub: OVE Decors 66-in Gloss White Bathtub, Price: $1,209.99

VANITY #2 - Darker Tone Vanity
Vanity: Scott Living Canterbury Mahogany Vanity with Engineered Stone Top
Regular Price: $899.00

Kitchen & Bath Event Price: $399.00 (Good through March 21)

Vanity #2 Accompanying Products
Mirror: Included with vanity
Lighting: allen + roth Antique pewter Cone Vanity Light, Price: $89.98
Faucet: AquaSource Glyndon Oil-Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Faucet, Regular Price: $148.00/Sale Price: $119.00

To find your closest Lowe's location, please go to www.lowes.com.
