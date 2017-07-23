NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Avoiding home repair scams

Thousands of buildings across the northern suburbs have been damaged by flooding. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of buildings across the northern suburbs have been damaged by flooding.

Heavy rains caused the Des Plaines and Fox rivers to spill over their banks.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner issued state disaster declarations for Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Talking with us about what that means for home owners and how to avoid scam artists as families work to make repairs are James Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and Thomas Johnson, the director of public and board relations at the Better Business Bureau.

Will you also post this:

If you've fallen victim to a scam report it to bbb.org/scamtracker.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of buildings across the northern suburbs have been damaged by flooding.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of buildings across the northern suburbs have been damaged by flooding.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homenewsviewsfloodingstorm damagebetter business bureauscamhome repairsLake CountyCook CountyMcHenry CountyKane County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: City Colleges of Chicago
Newsviews: Girls Inc. coming to Chicago
Newsviews: LGBTQ homelessness
Newsviews: DuPage Children's Museum's 30th Anniversary
More newsviews
HOME & GARDEN
Man duping renters of deposits with fake apartment ads in Chicago
Homeowners near Midway claim soundproof windows give off chemical odors
Consumer Reports: Watch your way with new cable options
Get organized during the summer slump
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 wounded in Marquette Park shooting
8 dead, about 30 injured are found in hot semitrailer in 'horrific' human-trafficking incident
Police officer among 3 injured in University Village crash
3 killed, 30 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
FBI: Man suspected of robbing 4 suburban banks
149 dogs rescued from being eaten in S. Korea
Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana
Pokemon GO Fest attendees in Chicago refunded after technical glitch
Show More
Cicero man fatally struck by van in Little Village
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in New York
90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show in Connecticut
Man duping renters of deposits with fake apartment ads in Chicago
Football fans compete at the BTN Big 10K
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos