The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Park, explored

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does a low-end rental in Lincoln Park look like these days-and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

429 West Belden Ave., #A204



Listed at $895 / month, this studio apartment, located at 429 West Belden Ave., is well below the median rent for a studio in Lincoln Park, which is currently estimated at around $1,055 / month. The building, which has a number of available apartments, features on-site laundry, and the unit has hardwood flooring and a large living area. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

444 West Saint James Pl.



Here's a studio apartment at 444 West Saint James Pl., which is going for $895 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a fireplace and ceiling fans. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

2622 North Hampden Ct.



Then there's this apartment at 2622 North Hampden Ct., listed at $900 / month. In the third-floor unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a walk-in closet, storage cubbies and plenty of natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats are welcome. (See the listing here.)

536 West Arlington Pl., #107



Listed at $950 / month, this studio apartment is located at 536 West Arlington Pl. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
660 West Wrightwood Ave., #205



Listed at $1,020 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 660 West Wrightwood Ave. The unit has hardwood flooring, large closets and an updated bathroom. According to the listing, it's located in "a well maintained building ... close to transportation, restaurants, and shopping ..." (Check out the complete listing here.)

2424 North Clark St., #619



And finally, there's this studio apartment at 2424 North Clark St. It's being listed for $1,040 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck and a fireplace. Cats are welcome. The building offers a business center, on-site laundry and storage for bikes and more. (Here's the full listing.)
